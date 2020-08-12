Governor Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic New Mexico Senator Tom Udall is calling for a new round of federal COVID-19 financial relief efforts while accusing President Trump of "cratering" congressional efforts on the topic. During a media teleconference Monday, Udall "both sides" to come back to the table as talks have stalled to extend key federal benefits for New Mexicans and other Americans affected by the pandemic.

While Congress has appropriated $3.5 trillion so far in COVID-19 relief efforts, Senator Udall said Tuesday the funding was, "by no means enough," saying Congress must act again. It comes as President Trump announced a series of executive orders Friday, extending unemployment benefits, cutting payroll taxes for those making less than $100-thousand a year, deferring student loan payments and minimizing evictions. CBS News reports the measures could face legal challenges because they were not approved by Congress.