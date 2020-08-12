Governor Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Democratic Party announced the speakers for their upcoming convention and New Mexico leadership will be represented. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be one of the speakers on August 19. She’ll speak on the same day as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former president Barack Obama. The convention will take place Monday through Friday next week.
