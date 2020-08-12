Governor Lujan Grisham to speak at Democratic National Convention

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Democratic Party announced the speakers for their upcoming convention and New Mexico leadership will be represented. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be one of the speakers on August 19. She’ll speak on the same day as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former president Barack Obama. The convention will take place Monday through Friday next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

