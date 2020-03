SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed four bills into law designed to improve public health. One bill puts a cap on co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses for insulin at $25 per prescription per month.

The governor also approved a measure on importing wholesale drugs from Canada, creating more affordable options. It will also increase the legal age on tobacco products to 21, which matches the new federal law.