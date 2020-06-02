Governor Lujan Grisham says losing postal office ‘disastrous’ for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says losing the ostal service would be disastrous for New Mexicans. The postmaster general warned a drop in business caused by the coronavirus could bankrupt the postal service by this fall.

Last month, Congress approved a stimulus package with a $10 billion loan for the postal service. However, President Trump recently threatened to veto the funding unless companies like Amazon and FedEx are required to pay more to have their packages delivered.

Governor Lujan Grisham took to social media on Monday saying losing the postal service would hit New Mexicans hard, especially those in rural communities.

