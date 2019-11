SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is not endorsing a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the race to the White House.

The governor made the announcement to reporters at a Western Governors’ Association workshop about the still crowded field of Democrats vying to be president. Governor Lujan Grisham says she will support the party’s eventual nominee.

Voters will be able to help decide though. New Mexico holds the presidential primary in June.