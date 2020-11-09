Governor Lujan Grisham joins Biden’s transition team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares for the White House, a team of experts will be there to help him settle in. New Mexico’s very own Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is one of five experts on the Biden-Harris transition team.

When he first addressed the nation, President-Elect Joe Biden said his main priority right now is COVID-19. Governor Lujan Grisham was picked for many reasons, including how she has handled the pandemic here in New Mexico. She was also a longtime state cabinet secretary for both the Department of Aging and Long-Term Services and the Department of Health.

The Governor released a statement saying in part, “Under the leadership of President-Elect Joe Biden, we have the opportunity to now come together and take on the immense challenges we face,”.

Many think this new opportunity could pave the way for a cabinet position under the new administration. KRQE political expert Professor Gabe Sanchez says it’s all in speculation but wouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Our Governors have always been on the short list for a lot of these key positions. Most of the conversation through the election cycle has been health and human services, would Governor Lujan Grisham be an ideal fit to take over that, primarily because New Mexico has done so well in the context of preventing the spread of COVID,” said Sanchez.

The federal agency, the General Services Administration, has yet to sign off on the necessary paperwork to begin the formal transition to a Joe Biden-led administration. That would release $9.9 million in funds to finance the transition. Right now, it’s unclear when that would happen.

