SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed Senate Bill 2 from the special session, which updates the boundaries of New Mexico’s state Senate districts based on 2020 Census data. The new state Senate district map was approved by the New Mexico Legislature and sponsored by Senators Linda Lopez and Daniel Ivey-Soto.

The governor previously signed bills updating the congressional district, state house district, and Public Education Commission districts.