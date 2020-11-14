Governor, lawmaker consider special session, how to conduct regular session

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor acknowledged the toll the shutdown will take on families and businesses and said she is working with state lawmakers on how to keep them afloat. “We are working towards, what I believe will be a special session, as immediately as we can, to work on making sure the families have food on the table, can pay their bills,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a Friday COVID-19 update.

It’s not clear when exactly that special session might be. It comes amid debate about what to do for the regular session in January. Some groups are pushing for that to be postponed until pandemic conditions ease, even though the state constitution mandates the start date. Agricultural companies sent the governor a letter expressing concern about rural New Mexico’s ability to participate if the public can only weigh in remotely.

Senator-elect Crystal Diamond (R-Deming), who will soon represent rural parts of southwestern New Mexico echoes those concerns. “We simply don’t have internet access, and that completely shuts a faction of New Mexican citizens who want to participate in this process. So the only way for them to have a voice is to actually come to Santa Fe and be part of that process,” Diamond said.

Diamond said she agrees with the governor that we may need a special session to address the state’s urgent economic concerns.