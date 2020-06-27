Governor approves shoring up budget by cutting from roads, infrastructure projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed three bills from this month’s special session into law. The chief goal of the session was to shore up the state’s budget following the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and plummeting oil prices. Senate Bill 5 was designed to do just that by cutting millions meant for road and infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 4 creates provisions for the November general election meant to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19. IT allows county clerks to mail absentee ballot applications to voters automatically. It also gives the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Health the power to enact further provisions as needed.

House Bill 5 establishes a bipartisan Civil Rights Commission which will comes up with recommendations for handling excessive force cases involving law enforcement. One issue will examine whether to continue the practice of qualified immunity which protects officers from being sued personally.