ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that she has appointed former prosecutor Sam Bregman as the Second Judicial District Attorney. According to a news release, Bregman will begin in the position immediately.

Bregman will replace Raúl Torrez, who won the New Mexico Attorney General race. Bregman has three decades of trial experience and has been a part of several high-profile cases over the years including representing Keith Sandy, one of the two Albuqeurque Police Department Officers who faced charges for the shooting killing of homeless man James Boyd in 2014. He also represented the family of Amelia Baca, who was shot and killed by a Las Cruces Police Officer in April of 2022.

He also represented Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval, the two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in the 2019 death of inmate Vincente Villela.

“A former prosecutor with extensive experience in litigation and case oversight, Sam Bregman will bring a fresh perspective to the Second Judicial District Attorney’s office,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “I am confident that he will serve as a dedicated and effective District Attorney focused on improving public safety and supporting the people of Bernalillo County.”

Bregman has previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Second Judicial District, and as Deputy State Auditor for New Mexico.

“I am honored to be appointed as Second Judicial District Attorney. I realize the great responsibility of the role and am committed to relentlessly pursuing justice for the residents of Bernalillo County,” said Bregman in a news release. “I look forward to joining the hardworking staff of the DA’s office and will prioritize fully staffing the office to support their ongoing critical work. Together we will serve the people of central New Mexico and deliver real results and improve public safety.”

Bregman will serve the remaining two years of the existing term, according to the news release.