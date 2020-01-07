Live Now
Governor appoints new Bernalillo County Commissioner

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired pastor and member of the Bernalillo County Planning Commission is taking over a seat on the county commission.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed James Collie to represent District 3, covering central and southeast Albuquerque. Collie is a 20-year resident of Albuquerque and a former administrator with the Presbyterian Church.

His one-year appointment finishes out the term of Maggie Hart Stebbins, who resigned at the beginning of the year to take a position as the state’s Natural Resources Trustee.

Collie will be sworn in on Tuesday.

