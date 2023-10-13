SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has appointed Kari Armijo to oversee the Human Services Department as it transitions into a new state agency. Armijo has led HSD on an acting basis since January but she will spearhead HSD’s shift into the healthcare authority department which will be responsible for healthcare purchasing, regulation, and policy.

This year, lawmakers approved a bill to rename HSD and changed its focus putting healthcare-related divisions and committees from other departments under its umbrella.