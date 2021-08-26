Governor appoints Casey Fitch in Third Judicial District

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that Casey Fitch will fill a judgeship vacancy on the Third Judicial District Court. Fitch replaces Lisa C. Shultz, who retired.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Fitch left private practice in 2017 to join the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. Fitch is a graduate of Socorro High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis and his law degree from the University of Seattle in 2004. The news release says Fitch moved back to New Mexico in 2010.

According to the same news release, this is Fitch’s second appointment to the Third Judicial District bench, previously, the governor appointed him in the summer of 2020. Fitch was not on the 2020 ballot by the state central committee and returned to private practice in Las Cruces. The governor selected Judge Fitch from a list of applicants recommended by the Judicial Nominating Commission.

