SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced fares for the Rail Runner will be reduced. Beginning April 18, the rates will be reduced by 75% through the end of July.

This means it will now cost $2 for a day pass to travel all six zones or $15 for a monthly pass. The Rail Runner reports ridership is at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.