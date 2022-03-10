ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers want to see the state bring in more sporting events and teams. But in order to do that, they say there needs to be more support and money for the group that’s in charge of attracting sports teams, leagues, and events to our state.

Lawmakers passed a bill aimed at streamlining the Sports Authority Advisory Board. It would have taken away the governor’s ability to appoint members to the board. The governor vetoed the bill but lawmakers say that veto may have been a blessing in disguise.

Rep. Antonio Maestas, “It’s been off of the radar for so long, it wasn’t recommended funding. People kind of forgot about it. So I did bill HB 134 to bolster support and raise awareness, we got some money into the budget this year to get it jump-started.” The Sports Authority Division is part of the state government but it hasn’t been funded for more than a decade. Now there are $150,000 dollars in funding to hire staff.

Representative Antonio Maestas says he understands the impact sports can have on our state. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on athletics in recent years. He hopes in the near future the Sports Authority Division will showcase the opportunities for professional and amateur sporting events in New Mexico. “Athletics is part of the human experience. We love athletics here in New Mexico. So to get the sports authority up and running again will just enhance these events, enhance these leagues, bring more events, increase our tourism and just increase our quality of life,” Maestas says.

Representative Maestas tried to get more funding through the junior budget that would have granted an additional 100,000 dollars to the division. It is now Governor Lujan Grisham’s responsibility to appoint 25 people onto the board. There’s also a need to hire a sports authority director that would work directly under the Secretary of Tourism to get the division running again.