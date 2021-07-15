Gov. signs emergency declarations for Eddy, Valencia counties following recent flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three executive orders declaring states of emergency in Eddy and Valencia counties. The declarations follow the recent heavy rainfall and severe flooding that those counties have experienced.

Each executive order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to assist with public recovery efforts in those communities. According to a news release, localities within Eddy and Valencia counties may be eligible for state assistance.

“This declaration is a critical step in our county’s recovery,” said Valencia County Emergency Manager Sarah Gillen in a news resource. “These state funds will give our emergency responders the resources they need to contain this disaster and make crucial repairs and improvements to help prevent future flooding. We greatly appreciate the immediate response from DHSEM and the support of Governor Lujan Grisham and her staff.”

Individuals who have been affected by flooding can contact the American Red Cross of New Mexico for emergency support and recovery planning at 1-800-842-7349.

Belen residents can contact the city’s hotline for food assistance at 505-966-2734. New Mexico Baptist Disaster Relief is also helping Belen residents clean out homes that have been damaged by the flooding. They can be contacted at 505-506-5309.