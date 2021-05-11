Gov. shares New Mexico’s COVID vaccine practices in White House meeting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The president of the United States now knows what New Mexico did right in our vaccine distribution plans and where we’re going to go from here. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was one of just six governors invited to share best vaccine practices with the White House Tuesday.

As the state celebrates more than one million New Mexicans with at least one vaccine dose, Gov. Lujan Grisham told President Biden what she believes her team got right from the get-go.

“We had the first in the nation registration system and while I do agree registering for 16-17-year-olds may not be optimum, I was actually pleasantly, surprised at the number of New Mexicans who early registered for a vaccine,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 919,000 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine through the state’s online portal. The governor told the president the registration data helped the state’s vaccine team know if they were reaching minority populations or people in extremely rural and impoverished areas of the state.

If not, the state knew to make it easier for people in those areas to get shots. The numbers show the state moved quite quickly through vaccinating people who registered. Only about 150,000 of the 919,000 people registered haven’t received their first dose.

The governor said that her team is now working on incentives ranging from pricey to hard to come by licenses to full-blown events to give people an extra nudge to get vaccinated.

“You know, is that hunting and fishing licenses? Can we offer a lottery for a private prize, a tag for hunting? Can we have an event with food trucks and, for those who are of age, our craft breweries?” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor says her office is working on that incentive package now and says that if the state’s vaccine pace keeps up, she believes New Mexico will hit 60% fully vaccinated and fully reopen before June 30.

Some of New Mexico’s Pueblos, tribes, and the Navajo Nation have already blown past that 60% goal with some having 70%, all the way up to 95% of their populations fully vaccinated.