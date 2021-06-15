Gov.’s campaign spending on hair, makeup not a violation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s campaign spending on hair and makeup did not break campaign finance laws. That’s according to New Mexico’s state elections director.

The Pinon Post Editor, John Block, filed an ethics complaint after his online publication reported Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham used $1,000 in campaign funds to pay her daughter’s beauty business to do her hair and makeup.

The campaign says those expenses were for campaign photoshoots, commercials, speeches, and other appearances. The State Elections Director, Mandy Vigil, says the expenses are allowed. Read the final determination document below: