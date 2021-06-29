Gov. refutes accusations of “closed-door meetings” from GOP lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is firing back after Republican state lawmakers accused her of shutting them out of the conversation, over what to do with federal relief dollars. Monday, House Republicans formally called for an “extraordinary special session” to take control of the $1.75 billion in federal aid.

It comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed lawmakers’ plans for the money, saying it’s the governor’s job to divvy up those funds. Now, the GOP is accusing her of holding “closed-door” meetings to plan where that money goes, a claim the governor’s office calls an outright lie.

The House GOP shared the following on Monday, calling for the extraordinary session:

“House Republican Whip Rod Montoya today formally requested that the Legislative Council Services draft a petition to convene the New Mexico Legislature in an Extraordinary Legislative Session as soon as possible in order to allocate some $1.75 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief. Governor Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1.2 billion in federal relief funds that were approved by the Legislature earlier this year, asserting she has sole discretion in spending these federal COVID relief dollars. An extraordinary special session called for by the Legislature would allow the legislative branch an opportunity to either override the Governor’s vetoes or create a process where an agreement could be reached between the Legislature and the Governor as to how these federal dollars should be spent and then the Legislature would vote to approve such an agreement. Additionally, House Republicans have been made aware of a series of closed door meetings between Democrat legislative leaders and the Governor, as well as secretive memos circulating the Capitol Building, regarding a “plan” to spend the $1.75 billion the state treasury recently received from the federal government. The behind closed door meetings and secretive memos are circumventing open-government and transparency efforts that both the House GOP leadership and the public have been demanding for years. House Republicans strongly believe that the State Legislature must have a voice in deciding how this $1.75 billion in federal COVID relief should be spent and any agreements between Democrat leaders and the Governor’s office should be subject to full public transparency. The state’s constitution provides “power of the purse” to the Legislature and in past years there have been bipartisan efforts made to ensure that the State Constitution’s separation of powers is not eroded by secretive deal making.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham and her office released the following statement on Tuesday, responding to the allegations: