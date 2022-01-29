SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced plans to combat hunger in our state. The governor included more than $24 million in her executive budget proposal for the New Mexico Food, Farm, and Hunger Initiative.

The money would go toward expanding food bank assistance to 130,000 more New Mexicans. It also aims to make local products more affordable for vulnerable communities and expand food benefits for children and college students. The governor says a coalition of farmers, nutrition experts, lawmakers and other community groups helped develop the initiative.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Food, Farm, and Hunger Initiative includes the following for increased funding: