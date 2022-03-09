SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor signed the state budget making several key investments. The nearly $8.5 billion budget includes raises for teachers and state police. It also raises the minimum wage to $15 for state employees.
It sets aside $75 million for the Opportunity scholarship. Also included, is funding for local economic development projects and housing programs for homeless people.
The rest of the new changes are as follows:
- $77 million to increase teacher salary minimums
- $190.5 million for 7 percent raises and a minimum $15/hour wage for all public education staff
- $15 million to more than double the Indian Education Fund
- $11.5 million for personalized literacy training for New Mexico educators
- $25 million for teacher scholarship and loan repayment funds
- $72 million for new law enforcement recruitment and retention funds
- $9 million to provide an average 16 percent raise for New Mexico State Police officers
- $24 million to combat hunger through the Food, Farms and Hunger Initiative
- $10 million for housing assistance for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness
- $10 million to the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund
- $40 million to build new facilities at the state Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- $14 million to extend postpartum Medicaid benefits from 60 days to 12 months
- $18 million to eliminate the developmental disabilities waiver waitlist and increase provider rates
- $30 million to endow nursing faculty positions
- $50 million to endow social work faculty positions
- $50 million for the Local Economic Development Act program
- $20 million for the establishment of a state media academy
- $30 million for drought mitigation
- $10 million for dam rehabilitation