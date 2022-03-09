SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor signed the state budget making several key investments. The nearly $8.5 billion budget includes raises for teachers and state police. It also raises the minimum wage to $15 for state employees.

It sets aside $75 million for the Opportunity scholarship. Also included, is funding for local economic development projects and housing programs for homeless people.

The rest of the new changes are as follows: