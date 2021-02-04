Gov. Lujan Grisham’s staff receive significant pay raises

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While workers across New Mexico face major pay cuts, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham handed out hefty pay raises to her staff. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that eight employees in the governor’s inner circle received salary increases.

The raises range from $7,500 to $12,000 according to documents from the State Personnel Office. The governor’s office says that some of the raises were planned in 2019 prior to the pandemic and adds that many of the roles have required much more in order to provide daily COVID-19 updates.

