Gov. Lujan Grisham vetoes federal funding earmarks in state budget

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1 billion in legislative earmarks from the state’s budget bill Friday. According to a news release, with New Mexico slated to receive approximately $1.6 billion in federal stimulus funds, the Legislature allocated a large portion of those federal dollars for unemployment, medical assistance, road work, and other infrastructure.

Both Democrats and Republicans are expressing concerns. In her executive message, the governor says it’s premature to appropriate these funds since they haven’t been received yet and says the legislature lacks the authority to decide where these funds go, instead it is up to the executive, which is her. Lawmakers argue that point saying they are responsible for taxpayer dollars and call it “another power grab by the governor.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES