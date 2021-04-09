Gov. Lujan Grisham vetoes federal funding earmarks in state budget

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed more than $1 billion in legislative earmarks from the state’s budget bill Friday. According to a news release, with New Mexico slated to receive approximately $1.6 billion in federal stimulus funds, the Legislature allocated a large portion of those federal dollars for unemployment, medical assistance, road work, and other infrastructure.

Both Democrats and Republicans are expressing concerns. In her executive message, the governor says it’s premature to appropriate these funds since they haven’t been received yet and says the legislature lacks the authority to decide where these funds go, instead it is up to the executive, which is her. Lawmakers argue that point saying they are responsible for taxpayer dollars and call it “another power grab by the governor.”