Gov. Lujan Grisham to attend Infrastructure Bill signing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is on her way to Washington D.C. Sunday evening. The governor was invited by President Joe Biden to attend Monday’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The bill gives a trillion-dollar boost to repair roadways and public transit while expanding access to broadband internet and clean drinking water. New Mexico is set to receive $3.7 billion in funding from the bill.

“They sent us here to make a difference in their lives and I believe we’re doing that. I believe that’s just what we’re doing. On Monday, I look forward to signing into law the Infrastructure Act,” said President Biden.

The governor previously met with the president back in October to advocate for the bill’s funding and the impact it would have on the state.

