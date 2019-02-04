Gov. Lujan Grisham signs off on 42 ‘rocket docket’ bills

It’s barely three weeks into the legislative session and Monday the governor signed a staggering 42 bills into law. This usually doesn’t happen, but it seems this year lawmakers are making quick work of things.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says this is proof that people on both sides of the aisle are coming together to make a change for New Mexico.
“Today is a signal that we are in fact working together and we are in fact open for business and working collectively to meet the needs of all of our constituents,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
Gov. Lujan Grisham said the 42 bills she signed Monday came from a mix of Democrats and Republicans. KRQE News 13 did find about 75 percent of the bills were sponsored by a Democrat only, about 25 percent sponsored by Republicans.
The new laws include things like rewarding retiring teachers for good attendance, allowing organizations that transport people with mobility limitations to park in handicapped areas, and officially giving preference to placing a child in protective custody with a relative, just to name a few.
While it was expected that many of the Democratic bills would sail through being that there is a Democratic governor and a Democratic majority in both the House and the Senate, Republican lawmakers say they do feel there is a lot of cooperation this session.
“I really feel at this point there is a dialogue that is continuing on both sides of the aisle and it does take both sides of the aisle to get something accomplished for the good of all New Mexico,” Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, said.
This is a big deal at the Roundhouse because the majority of bills usually reach the governor’s desk in the last days of the session. This session ends in mid-March.
The governor says she has not vetoed anything yet that has come across her desk.
List of bills signed Monday
- SB 193: Beef Council Assessment Opt-Out (R)
- SB 198: Admin Office of the Courts Director Funds (D)
- SB 199: Electronic Communications Privacy Act (D)
- SB 215: Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Prevention Act (D)
- SB 77: Landowner Liability for Cave Exploration (D)
- SB 145: Coordinate Medical Transport (D)
- SB 150: Homeowner Associations Changes (D)
- SB 164: Prizes & Gifts for Insurance Customers (D)
- SB 179: Disabilities Students Lottery Scholarships (D)
- SB 9: Psychologist Prescription Certificates (D)
- SB 28: Placement of Children in Protective Custody (D)
- SB 48: Student Diabetes Management Act (D)
- SB 58: Evidence and Research Based Funding Requests (R)
- SB 149: Rename Alcohol & Gaming Division (R)
- SB 191: Lobbyist Reporting Requirements (D)
- SB 197: Judge Pro Tempore Fund (D)
- SB 118: Protect Confidentiality of Crime Victims (D)
- SB 18: Local Government Planning Fund (D)
- SB 106: Short-Term Occupancy Rentals Tax (D)
- SB 117: Wastewater System Financing – Martinez (D)
- SB 157: Sick Leave for Educational Retirement Credit (D)
- SB 189: Mobility Limitation Transport Placards (R)
- SB 200: Massage Therapy Act (D)
- SB 236: Disabled Veteran License Plate Options (R)
- SB 244: Legal Services for Land Grants & Acequias (D)
- HB 44: Career-Technical Teacher Development (D)
- HB 50: Audit Reviews by Board of Finance (D)
- HB 66: Mammogram Info Disclosure (D)
- HB 72: Occupational Therapy Scope of Practice (D)
- HB 74: Traditional Historic Community Qualifications (D)
- HB 97: Local Government Investment Pool Participants (D)
- HB 203: Economic Development Finance & Ag Enterprises (D)
- HB 216: File County Subdivision Ordinances with State (D)
- HB 217: Infrastructure Development Zone Meetings (D)
- HB 229: Regional Air Center Special Economic District (R)
- HB 242: Contact Lens & Glasses Prescriptions (D)
- HB 250: Native American Student Needs Assessments (D)
- HB 257: Enviro Services Gross Receipts Uses (R)
- HB 226: Add Lay Midwives as Practitioners (R)
- HB 227: Use of Teacher Attendance for Evaluations (D)
- HB 237: Extend University Police Officer Authority (R)
- HB 276: Establish Advanced Mapping Fund (D)