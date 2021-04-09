Gov. Lujan Grisham signs New Mexico state budget

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks following the end of New Mexico’s annual legislative session on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed the New Mexico state budget for Fiscal Year 2022. According to the Governor’s Office, the $7.4 billion package, which was approved by state Legislature assists and enhances state investments in public education, early childhood well-being, economic development and pandemic relief, behavioral health and infrastructure.

The budget for the year starts on July 1, 2021, and according to a press release, maintains 24% of recurring expenditures in reserves or $1.7 billion, and $1.5% raises for public school and higher education personnel in addition to state employees, and frontline health and social service workers.

The Governor’s Office states that following a year of financial uncertainty due to the pandemic, budgets were mostly flat with increases for agencies covering health, education, and early childhood well-being. Over the amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget, spending will increase 5% with 36% of new General Fund spending going into education initiatives.

Additional highlights of the budget include the following:

  • $30.7 million increase to the Human Services Department to expand mental health and substance use disorder services
  • $17.5 million increase for projects funded through the Local Economic Development Act
  • $12 million in additional funding for the Opportunity Scholarship and Lottery Scholarship
  • $17 million to restore and revitalize the state’s all-important tourism economic sector as New Mexico works toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • $300 million for roadway infrastructure and improvements

According to the Governor’s Office, the final budget which was approved during the 60-day session is larger than the governor’s executive budget recommendation with slightly smaller reserves. On Friday, April 9 the governor also signed legislation on capital appropriations (House Bill 285), reauthorization of prior appropriations (House Bill 296), and special General Fund appropriations (Senate Bill 377).

