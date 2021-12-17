Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new congressional map approved by legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation updating the boundaries of the state’s three congressional districts on Friday, Dec. 17. The map included in Senate Bill 1 was created using data from the 2020 Census.

One of the biggest changes results in the carving out of a portion of Albuquerque’s South Valley, putting it into Congressional District 2. It was approved along party lines with all Democrats voting for it.

Related Coverage:

All Republicans voting against it called the legislation a dilution of Hispanic influence and representation. They claim the changes target two Hispanic senators and dilute the vote of Hispanics in many districts while remaining a majority of the state overall.

The Congressional map was sponsored by Rep. Georgene Louis, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.