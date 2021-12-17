Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new congressional map approved by legislature

Politics - Government

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation updating the boundaries of the state’s three congressional districts on Friday, Dec. 17. The map included in Senate Bill 1 was created using data from the 2020 Census.

One of the biggest changes results in the carving out of a portion of Albuquerque’s South Valley, putting it into Congressional District 2. It was approved along party lines with all Democrats voting for it.

Related Coverage:

All Republicans voting against it called the legislation a dilution of Hispanic influence and representation. They claim the changes target two Hispanic senators and dilute the vote of Hispanics in many districts while remaining a majority of the state overall.

The Congressional map was sponsored by Rep. Georgene Louis, Sen. Joseph Cervantes, and Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES