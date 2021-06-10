Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declarations after flooding in Lincoln, Chaves counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a pair of executive orders on Wednesday declaring states of emergency in Lincoln and Chaves County following severe flooding in the area. DHSEM states that the flooding, which started over Memorial Day weekend continues to threaten public safety and critical infrastructure.

DHSEM and Lincoln County officials performed assessments of flood damage last week in order to support the Emergency Declaration.

In a press release the department says the executive orders provide $1.5 million for the DHSEM to assist the counties affected with emergency protective measures, helps prevent additional damage, repair public infrastructure, and shortens the overall recovery time. Additionally, they will authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for support that is found necessary, and directs all cabinet departments and agencies to assist with response statewide.

On Thursday, June 10, the Roswell City Council is scheduled to discuss a disaster declaration for the city.

Lincoln County residents can continue to contact Savanah Jones at 575-258-1407 for issues with wells, septic tanks, and cesspools. Chaves County residents can contact Karen Sanders at 575-624-6740 or k.sanders@roswell-nm.gov for questions regarding flood prevention and recovery tools.

To schedule a damage assessment review, contact Gregory Suko from the DHSEM Recovery Team at gregory.suko@state.nm.us.