Gov. Lujan Grisham signs emergency declaration for City of Roswell due to flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order that declares a state of emergency for the City of Roswell. The department states that the declaration will provide county and local officials with funding needed for the area to recover following severe flooding that started over Memorial Day weekend.

The orders are similar to those for Lincoln and Chaves counties which were signed last week. The Roswell order will also activate the National Guard for necessary responses, establish a statewide emergency response that spans all state agencies, and will provide $750,000 for DHSEM to support local recovery efforts.

In a press release, the department reports that the state constitution doesn’t allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals. However, several volunteer and nonprofit relief groups have provided aid to residents of Chaves County since the flooding started.

The following resources are available but depend on a variety of factors including the number of volunteers:

Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services: Assistance with drinking water, food, clean-up help, pumping water, and minor livestock rescue-575-208-4055

Roswell Salvation Army : Food assistance, including hot meal delivery program if needed, vouchers for thrift stores through a referral from the Red Cross, and assistance with a one-night stay at a local economy hotel if residents must leave their home while water dries-575-622-8700

American Red Cross of New Mexico : Volunteers can assess damages to home interiors and determine if they meet the required threshold for financial assistance through Red Cross – 505-265-8514

The God Inspired Gathering: Clean-up assistance, focusing on seniors and individuals with disabilities- 575-208-1467

Individuals who need flood prevention tools such as sand, sandbags, and more, contact Karen Sanders at 575-624-6740. Chaves County has also placed orange open-top dumpsters at several locations around the county to help with clean-up.

Temporary dumpster locations: