Gov. Lujan Grisham signs budget after restoring education funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed off on the state’s slimmed-down budget but she made a few adjustments before she did. This month’s special legislative session focused on shoring up the state’s finances in response to the economic downturn and plummeting oil prices as a result of COVID-19.

The final budget trims funding for roads and infrastructure projects as well as early childhood education but what the governor put back in was about $30 million in educational funds including money for her Opportunity Scholarship that offers free tuition for community college students. The new budget total $7.2 million down from the $7.6 million approved in February.

