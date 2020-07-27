Gov. Lujan Grisham says she’s willing to work with federal agents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she’s willing to work with the 35 federal agents coming to Albuquerque. “If we’re cooperatively working to address violent crime and gun violence, absolutely. If we’re going to incentivize unrest, that’s something altogether different,” the governor said.

The Trump administration says Operation Legend will work to combat violent crime in the city. Sunday, the governor told ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos the agents will quarantine and then integrate into the operations the state already has.

However, she is skeptical of the operation’s timing. “The interesting thing here is, is that we’ve asked for federal agents to cooperate with us on a number of strategies. They have not provided the federal funding that was promised to Albuquerque for police and crime interventions,” Grisham said. “So the timing of their efforts remains to be a bit suspect.” Meanwhile, the governor says she has been in contact with the Joe Biden campaign, but she’s got a full-time job right now.

