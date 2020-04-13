Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to analysis naming her as possible Biden running mate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is speaking out about being a possible vice president for presumptive candidate Joe Biden.

“I want to be the governor of New Mexico. I will do whatever it takes to support a Biden administration, and I’m looking forward to a federal administration that can do a national strategy in good times and in bad times, both,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Last week, Lujan Grisham’s name was included on a CNN list for possible running mates for the former vice president. The analysis cites Lujan Grisham’s political experience in the U.S. House and being one of the highest-ranking Latina elected officials in the country.

Topping the list for running mates is Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

