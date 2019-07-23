Gov. Lujan Grisham removes Public Education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has launched a nationwide search for a new Public Education Secretary.

The governor announced Monday that she has removed current PED Secretary Karen Trujillo after she says Trujillo failed to meet expectations in a number of areas. Trujillo had been on the job for only six months.

Trujillo was named PED Secretary in January and has more than 25 years experience in the field of education. Monday night, Trujillo took to Twitter, saying she was in shock after she was told the governor wanted to go in a new direction.

Deputy Public Education Secretary Kara Bobroff will serve as interim secretary.