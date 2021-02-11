Gov. Lujan Grisham heads to DC for meeting with Pres. Biden

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 14-day quarantine ended in New Mexico Thursday. The governor’s office announced she is heading to Washington, D.C. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will meet with President Joe Biden Friday at the White House to discuss his COVID-19 relief plan.

Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to push for $350 billion in aid for New Mexico. This is the governor’s first trip out of the state since the pandemic began and she’s expected to return later in the day on Friday. Previously, travelers were required to isolate themselves for 14 days once they arrived in New Mexico.