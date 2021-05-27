Gov. Lujan Grisham has yet to speak on reports of mismanagement in departments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The revelation that the New Mexico Public Education Department missed a deadline that could cost the state millions in funding is just the latest in a run of bad news for the state. Each time KRQE News 13 has reached out to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for a response, she has been unavailable.

In the last month, News 13 has asked the governor about problems at Workforce Solutions and the PED. While she had made time for other events, she hasn’t yet found the time to talk.

New Mexico’s government has made headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Last week, a report estimates Workforce Solutions overpaid in unemployment benefits by $250 million. Last month, lawmakers called for an investigation after a report from Searchlight New Mexico highlighted CYFD’s use of the encrypted app ‘Signal’ which deletes communications. Most recently, News 13 learned the PED might have missed a deadline in applying for $37 million in federal aid for schools.

So what does the governor have to say on all of this? So far, we haven’t heard directly from her. In interview requests, News 13 has been instead redirected to department secretaries or has been sent statements from Lujan Grisham’s press secretary.

Wednesday, News 13 asked for a sit down interview with the governor but didn’t get a response until Thursday saying the schedule is very tight these next couple weeks but will try to look for an available slot. However, the governor has had time for recent press events like visiting classrooms, speaking on road projects and attending Virgin Galactic’s space launch.

News 13 tried following up again Thursday asking for another interview on these issues within her departments but her office denied the request saying in short: “The governor is not available for an interview on such short notice.”

After a request for another interview was denied Thursday, News 13 tried to be more flexible with the deadline and asked if the governor could speak later Thursday evening but didn’t get a response back. Her office, instead, sent the following statement on each of those issues: