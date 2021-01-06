Gov. Lujan Grisham grants pardons to 12 people

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued additional pardons invoking her power of executive clemency for 12 individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico. The majority of the crimes committed were of a non-violent nature. The latest issuance of executive clemency follows the first pardons of 19 people issued by the governor in June 2020. Those had been the first pardons issued in the state since 2012.

The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals include drug possession, auto burglary, forgery, and fraud, among others. All, but one of the offenses, was more than a decade old, some dated back to the 1980s. According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, five of the individuals had applied for clemency under Former Governor Susana Martinez’s administration, four of whom received no answer to their application.

Article V, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution provides that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment.” The governor’s decision to pardon is “unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor.”

The governor’s pardon restores certain fundamental rights, such as the right to vote and the right to hold public office and other positions of public trust.

