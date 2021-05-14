Gov. Lujan Grisham fills Seventh Judicial District Court vacancy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that Roscoe Augustus Woods of Socorro will fill the Seventh Judicial District Court vacancy, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Wood fills the vacancy after the death of Chief Judge Matthew Reynolds in March.

According to the same news release, Woods, born and raised in New Mexico, led his own private practice firm since 2015. Woods has served as Assistant Attorney General and Director of the Open Government Division for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and worked as a special commissioner for the Seventh Judicial District Court.

Woods graduated high school from the New Mexico Military Institute before getting a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University, according to the news release. Woods was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 2006.