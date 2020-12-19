Gov. Lujan Grisham fills empty Supreme Court seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced on Saturday the appointment of a new judge to the New Mexico Supreme Court, filling the seat of Justice Judith K. Nakamura, who retired on Dec. 1.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Judge Julie J. Vargas to the seat. Vargas has served as a judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals since her election in 2016, where she reviewed District Court decisions and drafted opinions.

Prior to becoming a judge, Vargas worked for more than 20 years at Albuquerque law firm Hunt & Davis and has served as co-chair of the Advisory Committee of the Code of Judicial Conduct since 2018. She also served as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law, where she received her law degree.

Vargas was selected from a list of candidates provided by the Judicial Nominating Commission.