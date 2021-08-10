Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make personnel announcement Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to make a personnel announcement Tuesday morning. She expected to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

In July, she announced changes in the leadership of the state’s Public Education and Public Safety departments. During a July 29 news conference, the governor announced Secretary Ryan Stewart was stepping down as the New Mexico Public Education Department Secretary. He will be replaced in the interim by former Los Alamos Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Steinhaus. The Governor’s Office also announced it’s appointing a new secretary-designee for the Department of Public Safety. Jason Bowie, a deputy chief for Rio Rancho Police, will take the role as the head of DPS.

With a spike in new COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, New Mexico’s top hospitals will also address the latest trends of the virus in a news conference Tuesday. That conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and KRQE will stream.