Gov. Lujan Grisham calls special session on redistricting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Governor has announced that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will call the legislature into a special session at noon on Monday, Dec. 6 in order to finalize and approve new legislative district maps. The approval of the maps is required once each decade by the New Mexico constitution.

During this session, the legislature will also appropriate outstanding American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the needs of local communities.