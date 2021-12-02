Gov. Lujan Grisham calls special session on redistricting

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State Capitol of New Mexico, Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Governor has announced that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will call the legislature into a special session at noon on Monday, Dec. 6 in order to finalize and approve new legislative district maps. The approval of the maps is required once each decade by the New Mexico constitution.

Related Coverage:

During this session, the legislature will also appropriate outstanding American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the needs of local communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES