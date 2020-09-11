Gov. Lujan Grisham assists Biden as member of transition team

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is a member of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s transition team. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Biden team confirmed that she is one of five co-chairpersons advising the Biden campaign as they navigate the novel coronavirus era.

Lujan Grisham and others are counseling the Biden team on responses to the public health crisis and the recession.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss