Gov. Lujan Grisham assists Biden as member of transition team

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is a member of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s transition team. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Biden team confirmed that she is one of five co-chairpersons advising the Biden campaign as they navigate the novel coronavirus era.
Lujan Grisham and others are counseling the Biden team on responses to the public health crisis and the recession.
