Gov. Lujan Grisham assists Biden as member of transition team

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration has announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9, that about $1.4 million in grant awards will go to nine tribal governments across the United States as part of the CARES Act. Three New Mexico Pueblos will be among those that receive funding to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know many of our nation's public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds ill go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19," said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams in a statement. "These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency."