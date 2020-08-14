Gov. Lujan Grisham announces 3 appointees to New Mexico Civil Rights Commission

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham named her three appointees to the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission. The commission was established through legislation approved this summer.

The governor’s office said she appointed:

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson

Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen

Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the Second Judicial District

The governor’s office said the bipartisan commission comprises nine members, six of whom are appointed by the Legislative Council. The governor’s office says the commission reviews policies and develops policy proposals for laws for the creation of a civil right of action for the deprivation of any constitutional right, privilege or immunity by a public body or a person acting on behalf of or under the authority of a public body.

