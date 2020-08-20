Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses national audience at Democratic National Convention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a big night for New Mexico. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in the national spotlight, taking the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention. The governor boasted about New Mexico’s steps towards renewable energy.

“I’m proud New Mexico has shown what climate leadership looks like while the Trump administration has been eliminating environmental protections we’ve expanded them,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham (D- New Mexico). “While they’ve been rolling back on regulations on oil and gas, we’ve taken on polluters and held them accountable. We’ve committed to a renewable energy future that is exciting careers for workers all across our beautiful state.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham delivered a quick two to three-minute speech from a solar array in northern New Mexico. She talked about expanding clean energy jobs across the U.S. and here in New Mexico; while also taking jabs at President Trump saying he’s hurting the environment by rolling back environmental protections and said the US will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement if Biden is elected.

New Mexico Republicans said they’re disappointed the governor participated in the DNC and would rather her focus on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“I think it’s disheartening she’s taking away from leading the state back into a prosperous time and she’s off trying to gain a better foothold in her Washington politics,” said State Representative James Townsend (R- Artesia).

In 2019, the governor signed the Energy Transition Act, which will make the state 100% dependent on renewable energy by 2045 and no longer rely on fossil fuels. The governor also said it is time the US gets into the 21st century and create more clean energy jobs.

