Gov issues executive order urging state to consider fireworks ban

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order urging New Mexico cities and counties to consider a ban on the selling of fireworks. This is due to drought conditions currently happening throughout the state.

According to a press release, state statute doesn’t allow the governor to implement a statewide ban on fireworks. However, the governor says she encourages and appreciates people taking action to prevent wildfires.

Nearly 90% of the state is experiencing drought conditions and all five national forests in New Mexico are either in Stage 1 or Stage 2 fire restrictions. The executive order does not affect municipal or county fireworks displays for the Fourth of July.

Read the executive order below:

