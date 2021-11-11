Gov. announces improvement plans for state veterans’ home

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced plans to build new facilities for aging veterans. The governor says she will seek $59 million in capital outlay funds to improve the veteran’s home in Truth or Consequences.
As KRQE News 13 previously reported, the current building is outdated and inadequate with small rooms, inadequate ventilation, and restroom that are not ADA compliant. The new facilities would have six small living facilities. If approved, the state would break ground on the project next summer.