GOP leadership responds to alleged racist behavior in committee meetings

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Black-led organizations are claiming state lawmakers have used racist behavior and language during committee hearings. “The conduct of these legislators is reflective of a system lack of unbiased reverence and respect for Black women and Black people in general. A public apology is required immediately,” said speaker Khalil Ekulona.

In a news conference Saturday morning, the organizations named Republican Representative Stefanie Lord. The New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs has said Lord used coded racists language and even called law enforcement earlier this month when she disagreed with testimony given by a Black woman.

They also called out Senator Greg Baca, who has previously apologized for asking an African American cabinet secretary nominee if she could represent other races in New Mexico. The groups are urging House leadership to call out or condemn this behavior.

In response, House Republican Whip Rod Montoya disagrees with the allegations and instead, is condemning the behavior of these groups. “I do call out and condemn this behavior, the behavior of these groups who are mischaracterizing what happened. It’s a shame and it takes away from when there is actual instances of racism,” Montoya said.

Advocates with the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs said they are also looking to file formal complaints against Lord.