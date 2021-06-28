GOP lawmakers call for “extraordinary special session” to distribute relief funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, House Republicans are calling for an emergency session to allocate $1.75 billion in federal pandemic relief. It’s been a battle for months over who is in control of the money. The legislature had approved a bill that broke down how it should be spent.

However, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed it saying it’s the governor’s job, not lawmakers to divvy up federal funds. House Republican Whip, Rod Montoya (R-Farmington), is calling for an ‘extraordinary session’ which would need support from three-fifths of the legislature.

“What we’re doing here is setting precedent for any governor…Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, if we have any federal dollars that come in, we’re setting the precedent that even though it’s going into the general fund that legislators have no role in appropriating federal dollars and that’s just ridiculous,” said Rep. Montoya.

Montoya says the session would allow lawmakers to either override the governor’s vetoes or facilitate between the legislature and the governor. The governor’s office sent the following statement Monday: