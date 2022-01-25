Funding would help Bernalillo Co. recover from ransomware attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission will vote on funding for its IT department to recover from a ransomware attack. The county was hit by a ransomware attack on January 5 affecting several of its services. Some are still down including at MDC. The county says several laptops were ruined.

Now, the Information Technology Department says it will cost nearly $200,000 to replace them. On Tuesday, the department is asking for $2 million. They say most of that money would eventually be covered by the county’s cyber liability policy but the county needs the money now to begin the recovery process.