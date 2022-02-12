ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-awaited water pipeline to To’Hajiilee will finally go ahead after funding was approved. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority approved the $7.7 million funding from the state water trust and finance authority.
Story continues below
- News: Officer stable after being shot near Sedillo Hill, suspects at large
- New Mexico: What’s happening around New Mexico February 11 – February 17
- COVID: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 10 de Febrero 2022
- Crime: Man who beat, raped, held girlfriend captive sentenced to 24 years
Seven million dollars will come from a grant, while the Navajo Nation will repay nearly $800,000 as a loan. Design is underway with construction expected to last 12 to 18 months.