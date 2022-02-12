ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-awaited water pipeline to To’Hajiilee will finally go ahead after funding was approved. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority approved the $7.7 million funding from the state water trust and finance authority.

Seven million dollars will come from a grant, while the Navajo Nation will repay nearly $800,000 as a loan. Design is underway with construction expected to last 12 to 18 months.