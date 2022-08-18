NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced help is finally on the way to repair crumbling bridges in McKinley County. Larry Barker exposed the problem, earlier this year, of dilapidated bridges in rural areas all across the state and especially in McKinley County.

Many of the county’s bridges have gone decades without repairs or upgrades, including the Superman Canyon Bridge, which the county bought as military surplus after the Vietnam War. A big problem with these brittle bridges is school buses, large trucks, and emergency vehicles cannot cross them. “If that house was on fire there they would probably have to take an alternate route to get to it, which could be another 15, 20 minutes,” said Billy Moore, McKinley County Commissioner.

The $4.3M in state Department of Transportation funding will include a complete reconstruction of Superman Canyon Bridge as well as improvements for ten other bridges around the country.