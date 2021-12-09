Friday deadline looms for SF county employees to show proof of vaccination

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County’s employees who are not in compliance with the county’s vaccination policy by Friday will be fired. According to the county, in the sheriff’s office alone, 88 employees submitted proof of vaccination, 26 have not.

The county does allow exemptions, 63 county employees have applied. If an exemption is denied, an employee has 30 days to show proof of vaccination. Those who are fired can reapply for their job if they agree to get the vaccine.

